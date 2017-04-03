Length 28.65m
2003
Tomorrow We Ride
Motor Yacht
Tomorrow We Ride is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Viking and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Tomorrow We Ride measures 28.65 metres in length and has a beam of 7.09 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.
Tomorrow We Ride has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Tomorrow We Ride has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Tomorrow We Ride accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.