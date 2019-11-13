Top Dog is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport.

Top Dog is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Top Dog measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.24 feet.

Top Dog has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Top Dog also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Top Dog is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Top Dog has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Top Dog has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Top Dog accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Top Dog flies the flag of the USA.