Top Feet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Top Feet measures 31.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.18 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.

Top Feet has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Top Feet also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Top Feet has a top speed of 40 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Top Feet has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.

Other Specifications

Top Feet has a hull NB of 32/02.