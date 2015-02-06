Motor yacht Top Five, built in 2005 by American shipyard Christensen Shipyards, is a modern and luxurious full displacement yacht. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features exterior design and naval architecture by Christensen Shipyards and the interior work of Carol Williamson. This twin screw yacht measures 47.85 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Top Five was previously known as Liquidity and was the third by that name to be built for telecommunications entrepreneur Henry Luken. A fishing enthusiast, Luken ensured his vessel was equipped to cater for his passion with a custom designed tackle locker on the aft deck.

Sophisticated stonework is a feature of the luxury yacht and chosen materials include malachite and Juparana persa granite. The interior theme is all about fine detail, evident in the raised-panel joinery of American walnut with high gloss finish and expertly colour-matched wood panels and veneers. Lighter tones are used for the furnishings.

Luxury yacht Top Five is powered by two MTU 12V 4000 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 17.5 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,500 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 15 knots.