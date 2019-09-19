We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Top Yacht
2005|
Motor Yacht
Top Yacht is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Custom Line .
Design
Top Yacht measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.
Top Yacht has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Top Yacht also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Top Yacht has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Top Yacht has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Top Yacht accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Top Yacht has a hull NB of 30/12.