Topaz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

Topaz measures 42.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet.

Topaz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Frank C. Paine.

Her interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Topaz also features naval architecture by Frank C. Paine and Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Other Specifications

Topaz has a hull NB of 094.

Topaz flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.