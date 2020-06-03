Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.62m
Year 2015

Topaz

2015

|

Sail Yacht

Topaz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.

Design

Topaz measures 42.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet.

Topaz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Frank C. Paine.

Her interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Topaz also features naval architecture by Frank C. Paine and Hoek Design Naval Architects .

Other Specifications

Topaz has a hull NB of 094.

Topaz flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.85m

crew:

-

draft:

4.55m
Other Holland Jachtbouw yachts
Related News