Length 42.62m
Year 2015
Topaz
Sail Yacht
Topaz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Holland Jachtbouw in Zaandam, Netherlands.
Design
Topaz measures 42.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.55 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet.
Topaz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Frank C. Paine.
Her interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects .
Topaz also features naval architecture by Frank C. Paine and Hoek Design Naval Architects .
Other Specifications
Topaz has a hull NB of 094.
Topaz flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.