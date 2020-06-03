Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 1989

Topps is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Topps measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 5.54 feet.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Topps has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Topps has a fuel capacity of 5,319 litres, and a water capacity of 1,591 litres.

Accommodation

Topps accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

5.54m

crew:

3

draft:

-
