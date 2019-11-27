Toro is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Toro measures 26.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Toro also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Toro is a semi-custom Ferretti 850 model.

Other yachts based on this Ferretti 850 semi-custom model include: Chapaqua Too, Hachi, Lewenslust, Oriant, Fiyet, Nada.

Performance and Capabilities

Toro has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by diesel caterpillar 3508c engines .

She also has a range of 320 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Toro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.