Tosca is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Tosca measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Tosca has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Tosca also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Model

Tosca is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Couach 3700 Fly- 07, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Tosca has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tosca is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Tosca measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Tosca has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Tosca also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Model

Tosca is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Couach 3700 Fly- 07, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Tosca has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tosca has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Tosca has a hull NB of 3700.02.