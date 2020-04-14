Totally Nuts is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Totally Nuts measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Totally Nuts has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Totally Nuts also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Totally Nuts is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Her Destiny, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

Totally Nuts has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Totally Nuts is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Totally Nuts measures 36.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Totally Nuts has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Totally Nuts also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Totally Nuts is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Her Destiny, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

Totally Nuts has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Totally Nuts has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Totally Nuts accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Totally Nuts has a hull NB of 12737.

Totally Nuts is an ABS class yacht.