Toto is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Toto measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.59 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 126 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Toto has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Toto also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

Toto has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Toto has a fuel capacity of 11,431 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Toto accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Toto has a hull NB of PJ181.

Toto is a BV/ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.