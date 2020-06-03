Luxury motor yacht Touch, built in 2004 by Canadian shipyard Louisbourg, is a highly personalised and distinctive superyacht. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, her naval architect was Jean Pierre Balduc and she features interior design by Danielle Vigneault. This individualistic vessel measures 36.58 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Motor yacht Touch, unlike most modern superyachts, was not built by a large company but rather was a labour of love by her owner Tony Accurso. A builder of everything from driveways to buildings, Accurso took it on himself to create his ideal vessel having searched and found nothing that met his requirements on the market.

Accurso desired unique characteristics; four King-size cabins; an aft deck six-person Jacuzzi; two washers and two dryers, all of which he incorporated into his own build. The superyacht took 10 years to construct starting in 1994 with a basic hull from an aging boat Accurso bought at a Florida auction and transported to Montreal.

French-Canadian yacht builder Michel Dufrense was hired to manage the build, along with a team of welders, electricians, plumbers and craftsmen who specialised in building construction, not yachts.

Motor yacht Touch features interior design with a distinctly European flair and Italian influences are particularly evident. The superyacht’s unique design is highlighted by a colour scheme of blue and gold fabrics, rounded glossy surfaces, backlit glass sculptures and a variety of different woods.

A six-person Jacuzzi sits on the main deck astern, aft of a large round dining table. A dayhead is also found on this deck, meaning guests can go straight from the Jacuzzi to the dinner table.

The large main salon features a bar with under lighting, and a lounge area with chess table, plasma television, sound system, DVD and music library and a 200 bottle wine cooler. Behind sculptured curtains is the formal dining room that seats up to eight guests beneath a glass lit chandelier.

The master suite is accessed via a staircase from the main salon and boasts a private covered aft deck and gold lacquered cabinetry. The suite also boasts an en suite with two-person Jacuzzi, closet with safe, an office area and a full entertainment system. Further aft brings forth a tender storage area and stairs that lead to the flybridge above. Treadmills, captain’s chairs, lounges, sunbeds, a stereo system and bar can be found on this upper level.



Amongst her four cabins are a VIP stateroom and two King staterooms. The King-size VIP room is located below deck amidships and features an array of sculptures, an en suite, closet with safe and a full entertainment system. The other staterooms are found below deck amidships port and starboard and have en suites, hanging closets with safes and full entertainment system. This level is also home to a spacious foyer with a small wet bar and coffee machine for guests to help themselves.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Touch is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 10 knots while her crew of seven ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, inflatables, kayaks, snorkelling and fishing gear and a range of watersport equipment.

Touch cruises the Bahamas and Caribbean during the winter charter season.