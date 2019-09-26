Toute Sweet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Toute Sweet measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 7.59 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Toute Sweet has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Toute Sweet also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Toute Sweet has a top speed of 28.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,845 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Toute Sweet accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.