We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Toute Sweet
2016|
Motor Yacht
Toute Sweet is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Sanlorenzo.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Toute Sweet measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 7.59 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Toute Sweet has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Toute Sweet also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Toute Sweet has a top speed of 28.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 1,845 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Toute Sweet accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.