Toy A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine .
Design
Toy A measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.
Toy A has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Toy A also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Toy A has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Toy A has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Toy A accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Toy A has a hull NB of C 22/1.