Toy A is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Toy A measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Toy A has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Toy A also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Toy A has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Toy A has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Toy A accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Toy A has a hull NB of C 22/1.