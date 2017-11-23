Tranquility is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Tranquility measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Tranquility has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Tranquility also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tranquility has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Tranquility has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tranquility accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tranquility flies the flag of st vincent .