Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39.6m
Year 1995

Tranquility

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Tranquility is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Tranquility measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Tranquility has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Tranquility also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tranquility has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Tranquility has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tranquility accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tranquility flies the flag of st vincent .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.6m

crew:

8

draft:

2.4m
Other Hatteras yachts
Related News