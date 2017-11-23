Length 39.6m
Year 1995
Tranquility
1995|
Motor Yacht
Tranquility is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Tranquility measures 39.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.
Tranquility has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Tranquility also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Tranquility has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Tranquility has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,400 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tranquility accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tranquility flies the flag of st vincent .