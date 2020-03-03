Tranquility is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Tranquility measures 91.50 feet in length and has a beam of 14.60 feet.

Tranquility has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanco.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Tranquility also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tranquility has a top speed of 19.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Tranquility accommodates up to 18 guests in 9 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tranquility has a hull NB of Y709.