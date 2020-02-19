Tranquillity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Tranquillity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Tranquillity measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 373 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tranquillity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Tranquillity has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tranquillity has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tranquillity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tranquillity has a hull NB of 386.

Tranquillity is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.