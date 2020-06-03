Trap is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Falcon.

Design

Trap measures 26.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet.

Trap has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Trap has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Trap has a fuel capacity of 8,700 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Trap accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trap is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.