Trawler 30m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Orucoglu Shipyard, in Turkey.
Design
Trawler 30m measures 30.00 metres in length.
Trawler 30m has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Ferhat Guner.
Trawler 30m also features naval architecture by Viktor Kravchuk.
Accommodation
Trawler 30m accommodates up to 1 guests .