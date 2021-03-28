Read online now
Length 30m
Year 2013

Trawler 30m

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Trawler 30m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Orucoglu Shipyard, in Turkey.

Design

Trawler 30m measures 30.00 metres in length.

Trawler 30m has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ferhat Guner.

Trawler 30m also features naval architecture by Viktor Kravchuk.

Accommodation

Trawler 30m accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
