Tremenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Tremenda measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.06 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

Tremenda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Admiral Centro Stile.

Tremenda also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tremenda has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Tremenda has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tremenda accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.