We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24.38m
Year 2011
Tremenda
2011|
Motor Yacht
Tremenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Tremenda measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.
Tremenda has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Tremenda has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Tremenda accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tremenda flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.