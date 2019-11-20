Tremenda is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Tremenda measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Tremenda has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Tremenda has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Tremenda accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tremenda flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.