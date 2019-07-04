Tribu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Tribu measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tribu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Lissoni.

Tribu also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Tribu has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Tribu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Tribu measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tribu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Lissoni.

Tribu also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Tribu has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tribu has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tribu accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tribu has a hull NB of 52.

Tribu is a RINA class yacht.