Tribu
2007|
Motor Yacht
Tribu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Tribu measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Tribu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Studio Lissoni.
Tribu also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Tribu has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Tribu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Tribu measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.25 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Tribu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Studio Lissoni.
Tribu also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Tribu has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Tribu has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Tribu accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tribu has a hull NB of 52.
Tribu is a RINA class yacht.