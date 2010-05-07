Built for charter, the 65.22 metre Feadship superyacht Trident was launched in 2009 to offer every comfort imaginable to those on board. This is the 800th yacht to launch from the Royal van Lent yard, and features exterior design from Donald Starkey to complement the unprecedented levels of hospitality and service on board.

The theme across Trident is choice, allowing those the best on board; be it spending time relaxing in the modern interiors, eating al fresco across the numerous exterior areas or taking the wealth of water toys out for a spin. The exterior of this yacht, featuring a signature Feadship flared bow, is an eye-turner in any port, designed by world-revered designer Donald Starkey and De Voogt Naval Architects. Donald Starkey also turned his hand to the interior, which offers contemporary design with a warm, neutral colour scheme across large volumes inside.

Trident can accommodate up to fourteen guests in seven staterooms, with one full-beam master stateroom with king size bed, his and her bathrooms and dressing room on main deck, one VIP stateroom and five convertible guest staterooms. The crew of 15 are equipped with everything to make an owner’s or guests stay on board perfect, with state-of-the-art galley, bars and comfortable accommodation.