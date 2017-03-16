Trident I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Trident I measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres.

Trident I has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Trident I also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Trident I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Trident I measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.98 metres.

Trident I has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Trident I also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Trident I has a fuel capacity of 36,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Trident I accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trident I has a hull NB of S118-013.