Trident I is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Trident I measures 25.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Trident I has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Trident I has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Trident I accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.