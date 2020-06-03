Trilogy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine.

Trilogy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine.

Design

Trilogy measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.09 metres.

Trilogy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Trilogy also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Trilogy has a top speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Trilogy has a fuel capacity of 28,390 litres, and a water capacity of 9,463 litres.

Accommodation

Trilogy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trilogy has a hull NB of 235.