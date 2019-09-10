Trinity II
1991|
Motor Yacht
Trinity II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mondomarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2002.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Trinity II measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.
Trinity II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Trinity II also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Trinity II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Trinity II has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Trinity II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Trinity II is a Hellenic Bureau class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.