Trinity II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mondomarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2002.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Trinity II measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres.

Trinity II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Trinity II also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Trinity II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Trinity II has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Trinity II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trinity II is a Hellenic Bureau class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.