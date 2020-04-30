Trinity T062 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Trinity Yachts, in the United States.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Trinity T062 measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 10.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 750 tonnes.

Trinity T062 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity T062 also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Accommodation

Trinity T062 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trinity T062 has a hull NB of T062.