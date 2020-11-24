Triple Attraction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts in the United States, United States.

Triple Attraction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts in the United States, United States.

Design

Triple Attraction measures 30.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres.

Triple Attraction has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Triple Attraction also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Triple Attraction has a fuel capacity of 18,921 litres, and a water capacity of 3,179 litres.

Accommodation

Triple Attraction accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Triple Attraction flies the flag of Marshall Islands.