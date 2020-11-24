We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Triple Attraction
2005|
Motor Yacht
Triple Attraction is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts in the United States, United States.
Design
Triple Attraction measures 30.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres.
Triple Attraction has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Triple Attraction also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Triple Attraction has a fuel capacity of 18,921 litres, and a water capacity of 3,179 litres.
Accommodation
Triple Attraction accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Triple Attraction flies the flag of Marshall Islands.