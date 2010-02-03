Triton
2020|
Motor Yacht
Triton is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Triton measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Triton has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Clifford Denn.
Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Triton has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Triton has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Triton accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.