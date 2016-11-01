Luxury motor yacht Triton, built in 2004 by American shipyard Delta Marine, is a massive expedition yacht with full ABS classification. With a GRP hull and superstructure she features design by Delta Design Group. This twin screw superyacht measures 49.7 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Triton has a 9.65 metre beam and 2.8 metre draft. Powered by Twin Caterpillar 3508 engines the yacht has a 6,000 nautical mile range at 13 knots.

The Delta Design Group, with years of experience in composite construction, has developed an advanced hull laminate schedule utilizing carbon fibre to ensure strength and durability. To provide the Owner the ultimate in sound and vibration control the engines are soft mounted and all interior spaces are floating. In addition, a zero speed stabilizer system will be installed.

With four decks of living and entertaining areas, this yacht has all the features necessary for worldwide cruising, deep-sea fishing and exotic reef diving. The yacht is equipped with a sophisticated dive compressor with Nitrox and Tri-Mix capability and a dive platform at the transom for ease of entry and exit from the water. The latest state-of-the-art Sonar and bottom-mapping system by Simrad photographs the bottom of the ocean beneath the yacht and stores the information as 3-D maps ideal for pinpointing wrecks or reefs for diving.

On the main deck, two 24-foot tenders will be stowed aft, deployed with overhead gantry cranes. The upper deck is equipped with an additional 6000 lb capacity knuckle-boom crane to lift tenders or load heavy items onboard in port, as well as a helicopter-landing pad designed to the standards of the American Petroleum Institute. The flybridge features a hot tub for relaxing and one of two elevators onboard take guests safely to the crow's nest for spotting fish. All outdoor areas were designed with ample room for dining and entertaining.

The interior, designed by the Delta Design Group, features a full width master stateroom forward on the main deck with sitting room, library, office, his/her baths and expansive closet space. A video editing station located in the office, allows guests to compile the day's video footage to keep as a record of their trip. This station provides the latest in technology and ease of use for family or guests. Hardwood floors accent the main salon and dining area, and an elevator takes guests from the lower deck to the flybridge.

Other features include: a large walk in refrigerator and freezer, large gym aft of the engine room, televisions that flip down from the ceiling, underwater camera in the bulbous bow and underwater lights at the stern. Not to mention the yacht is fully wheelchair accessible, child proof and equipped with the latest Seakeeper's Module to help "protect the oceans".