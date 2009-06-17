Triumphant Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Sterling Yachts in the United States, United States and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Triumphant Lady measures 47.24 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.29 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Triumphant Lady has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Performance and Capabilities

Triumphant Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Triumphant Lady has a fuel capacity of 13,700 litres.

Accommodation

Triumphant Lady accommodates up to 14 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Triumphant Lady has a White hull.

Triumphant Lady is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.