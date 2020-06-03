Read online now
Length 31.39m
Year 1999

Trix-Sea

1999

|

Motor Yacht

Trix-Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine.

Design

Trix-Sea measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Trix-Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Trix-Sea also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Trix-Sea has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Trix-Sea accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Trix-Sea has a hull NB of 550.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.1m

crew:

4

draft:

1.7m
