Length 31.39m
Year 1999
Trix-Sea
Motor Yacht
Trix-Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine.
Design
Trix-Sea measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Trix-Sea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Trix-Sea also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Trix-Sea has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Trix-Sea accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Trix-Sea has a hull NB of 550.