Troca One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Viking and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Troca One measures 32 metres in length and has a beam of 7 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Troca One has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Troca One has a fuel capacity of 15,911 litres, and a water capacity of 3,637 litres.

Accommodation

Troca One accommodates up to 5 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.