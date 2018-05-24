Tropicana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Tropicana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Tropicana measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Tropicana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yankee Delta.

Tropicana also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Tropicana has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tropicana has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,100 litres.

Accommodation

Tropicana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.