Troutopia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts in Florida, United States.

Design

Troutopia measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Troutopia has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Troutopia has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Troutopia has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.