Troy is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2018 by Esenyacht.

Design

Troy measures 47.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.85 feet and a beam of 10.03 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 325 tonnes.

Troy has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by TSYD.

Tim Saunders Yacht Design (TSYD) is a specialist design studio offering naval architecture and high-level design services for luxury motor and sail yacht projects. With 19 years of experience, Tim Saunders provides sophisticated and innovative design solutions for international shipyards and clients.

Troy also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Troy has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Troy has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Accommodation

Troy accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Troy is MCA compliant