We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 47.3m
Year 2019
Troy
2019|
Sail Yacht
Troy is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2019 by Esenyacht in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
Troy measures 47.3 metres in length.
Troy has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by TSYD.
Tim Saunders Yacht Design (TSYD) is a specialist design studio offering naval architecture and high-level design services for luxury motor and sail yacht projects. With 19 years of experience, Tim Saunders provides sophisticated and innovative design solutions for international shipyards and clients.
Troy also features naval architecture by Esenyacht and Dykstra Naval Architects.
Accommodation
Troy accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Troy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is E471.
Troy is a RINA class yacht.