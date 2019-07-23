Troy is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2019 by Esenyacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Troy measures 47.3 metres in length.

Troy has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by TSYD.

Tim Saunders Yacht Design (TSYD) is a specialist design studio offering naval architecture and high-level design services for luxury motor and sail yacht projects. With 19 years of experience, Tim Saunders provides sophisticated and innovative design solutions for international shipyards and clients.

Troy also features naval architecture by Esenyacht and Dykstra Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Troy accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Troy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is E471.

Troy is a RINA class yacht.