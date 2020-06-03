True North is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

True North measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes.

True North has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

True North also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

True North has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

True North accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.