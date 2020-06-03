Length 35.97m
Year 2001
True North
2001|
Motor Yacht
True North is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
True North measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes.
True North has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
True North also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
True North has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
True North accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.