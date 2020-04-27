True North is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

True North measures 34.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

True North has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

True North accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

True North flies the flag of the United States.