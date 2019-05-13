Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 1982

Trysting Place Too

1982

Motor Yacht

Trysting Place Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Trysting Place Too measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 5.64 feet.

Trysting Place Too has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Trysting Place Too has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Trysting Place Too has a fuel capacity of 14,157 litres, and a water capacity of 4,732 litres.

Accommodation

Trysting Place Too accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.64m

crew:

3

draft:

-
