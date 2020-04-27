Tsalta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Tsalta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Westport.

Design

Tsalta measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres.

Tsalta has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Tsalta also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Performance and Capabilities

Tsalta has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tsalta has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tsalta accommodates up to 10 guests .

Other Specifications

Tsalta has a hull NB of 1507.