Tsara 2
2008|
Motor Yacht
Tsara 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Tsara 2 measures 30.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.
Tsara 2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Tsara 2 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Tsara 2 has a top speed of 42.7 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system
Tsara 2 has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Tsara 2 has a hull NB of 31/08.