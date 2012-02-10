Tsumat, a 164’ (49.9m) Tri-Deck custom built superyacht with aluminum hull and superstructure. Representing quintessential Trinity Yachts design, naval architecture and exterior styling, Tsumat is the stuff dreams are made of for her owner, a repeat Trinity customer whose family has enjoyed yachting for many years.

From her layout which includes six staterooms and a tender garage—allowing for an oversized sundeck compete with workout stations and ample relaxation options—Tsumat is intended to provide every amenity for her active owner family and their guests.

With a draft of less than 8’ (<2.4m) at half load—one of Trinity Yachts marvels of superyacht engineering given a 164’ (49.9m) length—Tsumat maneuvers easily in shallow-water destinations. Simultaneously, Tsumat’s 28’ (8.5m) beam creates exceptionally large living space and plentiful and comfortable room for crew: Tsumat accommodates 12 owners and guests, and 11 crew. Her inspired interior design—created by J. C. Espinosa of Espinosa, Inc. and Ramon Alonso of Museotec with dynamic input from her owners—provides modern appointments to Tsumat’s exceptional use of space.



A six stateroom all ensuite layout includes a full-width main deck owner’s king master suite with an adjacent owner’s study and walk up ensuite His and Her heads. There is room enough for seating, ample storage and a 42” plasma TV. Four guest staterooms—two queen and two twin for children and their friends—are on the lower deck amidships. A fifth queen guest stateroom features breathtaking views from the pilothouse deck.



The main deck is highlighted by wonderfully open space in the main and dining saloons including elegant seating for 12, a complete bar and wine cellar; a spacious galley with island bar seating for enjoying the preparation of elegant cuisine; and, a full beam al fresco lounge.



Tsumat’s full-width skylounge also features seating for 12 to dine al fresco, the captain’s ensuite stateroom, pilot house, two sun pads, and, as noted, the fifth guest stateroom. Her sundeck is immense: hot tub, bar, dining for eight, quad chaise lounging, treadmills, weights, twin sun pads and still room for the rescue tender. Whether recreating or relaxing, Tsumat’s uppermost deck opens to the world’s oceans with unparalleled amenities and expanses.



All Trinity custom superyachts represent a decidedly unique collaboration between owner and builder, engineering team and designers, captain, crew, family and friends. At launch—and upon final delivery in 2012—Tsumat exemplifies the very nature of what it means to own a Trinity Yacht: the ability to have a yacht custom built for the particular needs and uniqueness of the individual.