Tu Moana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Austal in Henderson, Australia.

Design

Tu Moana measures 69.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 13.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tu Moana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanfast.

Tu Moana also features naval architecture by Austal.

Performance and Capabilities

Tu Moana has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Tu Moana accommodates up to 32 guests in 16 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tu Moana is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of France.