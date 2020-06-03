Read online now
Length 69m
Year 2003

Tu Moana

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Tu Moana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Austal in Henderson, Australia.

Design

Tu Moana measures 69.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 13.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Tu Moana has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Tu Moana also features naval architecture by Austal.

Performance and Capabilities

Tu Moana has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Tu Moana accommodates up to 32 guests in 16 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tu Moana is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of France.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

32
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

16

beam:

13.8m

crew:

-

draft:

2.2m
