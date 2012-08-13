Tuasempre
Motor Yacht
Tuasempre is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by AB Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.
AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.
Design
Tuasempre measures 42.67 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 274 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Tuasempre has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by AB Yachts.
Her interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Tuasempre also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.
Model
Tuasempre is a semi-custom AB 140 model.
The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.
Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: Elizaveta, My Toy, Seafire.
Performance and Capabilities
Tuasempre has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a triple screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Tuasempre accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Tuasempre is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.