Tuasempre is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by AB Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Tuasempre measures 42.67 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 274 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tuasempre has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by AB Yachts.

Her interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Tuasempre also features naval architecture by AB Yachts.

Model

Tuasempre is a semi-custom AB 140 model.

The AB 140 is the largest semi-custom range produced by AB Yachts, presenting a range of 41.60 metre open-style yachts intended for owners who desire speed and luxury. Although she features the attractive addition of a flybridge, the model is still defined by the same cutting-edge technology found in the rest of the AB line, and waterjets that allow her to reach staggering speeds over 50 knots.

Other yachts based on this AB 140 semi-custom model include: Elizaveta, My Toy, Seafire.

Performance and Capabilities

Tuasempre has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 1 su 600 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a triple screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Tuasempre accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tuasempre is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.