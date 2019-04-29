Tueq is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Van der Giessen in Krimpen A/D Ijssel, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Tueq is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Van der Giessen in Krimpen A/D Ijssel, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Tueq measures 78.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 13.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,219 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tueq has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Michael Leach Design.

Tueq also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tueq has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tueq has a fuel capacity of 234,000 litres, and a water capacity of 90,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tueq accommodates up to 30 guests . She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tueq has a hull NB of 983.

Tueq is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.