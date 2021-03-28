Tug Impetus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by Cuxhaven, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Tug Impetus measures 25.24 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.09 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 101 tonnes.

Tug Impetus has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Tug Impetus has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Tug Impetus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1958 by Cuxhaven, in Germany and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Tug Impetus measures 25.24 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 7.09 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 101 tonnes.

Tug Impetus has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Tug Impetus has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Tug Impetus has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Tug Impetus accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Tug Impetus flies the flag of Italian.