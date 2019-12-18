Tugatsu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Tugatsu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Tugatsu measures 45.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 432 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Tugatsu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Tugatsu also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Tugatsu has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Tugatsu has a fuel capacity of 50,050 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Tugatsu accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Tugatsu has a hull NB of 763.

Tugatsu is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.