Tugela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Tugela measures 24.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.4 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Accommodation

Tugela accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.